The only authentic ice rink in Aylesbury has announced its reopening date for this year’s winter.

Chiltern View Nursery confirmed this morning (18 October), its ice rink is reopening for the 2022 festive term.

A spokesperson for Chiltern View said: “It promises to be bigger, better and even ‘cooler’ than before.”

Gala night at Chiltern View Academy (Rebecca Fennell Photography)

Tickets to book a session on the ice rink went on sale at 9am today, it officially opens on Thursday 17 November.

Chiltern View closes the rink on New Years Eve.

Famous 1970s music act Boney M are performing on the opening gala night alongside All Ice Productions.

A series of live performances were also confirmed today, Blue singer Anthony Costa comes to town on 19 November.

Santa is returning to the Chiltern View Ice Rink

The Abba Sisters perform the following week, followed by the winner of ITV’s Starstruck Rachael Hawnt comes to Chiltern View Nursery on 3 December.

Drag Bingo is confirmed for 8 December and The Dolly Show is slated for 17 December.

Organisers are promising free entertainment each Friday, Glen Tortolano and DJ sets from Hyzteria are confirmed for two of the slots.

The packed ice rink in Aylesbury last year, Rebecca Fennell Photography

Three visits from Santa are confirmed for the 11th, 18th, and Christmas Eve.

Alongside the ice rink is a garden centre which offers Christmas goods, and potential presents for others.

Chiltern Brew Tea Rooms will be serving up festive drinks and refreshments, The Crazy Pig Farm shop is also nearby offering further goodies.

Santa’s Magical Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride is a new attraction for this year, Chiltern View Nursery adds.

Suzi Bone, owner of Chiltern View Ice Rink and Nursery said “Last year we were delighted at the response to our fabulous real ice rink. We welcomed hundreds of people through the doors last year and were able to support many local charities.

"It was fantastic to see so many of our customers and their families enjoying some real festive fun, with smiles and laughter all round. This year is going to be bigger and better than ever. So make sure you come along to check out what wonderland magic and sparkle we’ve created this year. We’ve even got a singing snowman.”