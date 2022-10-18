Hundreds of locals enjoyed this year’s Chartered Fair at Buckingham.

Local photographer Derek Pelling captured the big crowds and awestruck youngsters who enjoyed a wide variety of rides at this year’s event.

As well as high-speed rides like The Joker and The Orbitor, family friendly-floats and mini vehicles kept smaller fair goers entertained.

Typical fair activities such as a coconut shy and a shooting gallery were also presented at the event.

Buckingham’s fair dates all the way back to 1554 when Queen Mary I granted the town its first charter.

This is the first weekend fair, with the showman set to return next Friday (21 October) for another bonanza.

Town Council officials opened the fair at 1pm on Saturday (15 October) alongside the town crier.

After a short speech some council officials couldn’t resist a quick ride on the fair’s mini fire engines.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the events committee, said: "This annual event is part of the historic fabric of the town, a key part of the town’s civic life and the community who join together to experience all the amusements.”

The Mayor of Buckingham will open next week’s event at Buckingham Town Centre on Saturday at 1pm flanked by the town crier near the White Hart.

People can relive this weekend’s fun by clicking through the below photo gallery which contains some of Derek’s best snaps.

