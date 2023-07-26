A cycling group in Aylesbury has announced a name change as it seeks to find new members this summer.

Aylesbury CTC (Cyclist Touring Club) changed its name to Aylesbury Cycling UK.

The Aylesbury club is part of the national Cycling UK group which changed its name six years ago to fit in with changes in cycling. Aylesbury’s club has said it made sense for them to therefore follow suit.

When the Cyclist Touring Club was founded in 1878, its main role was to support and develop touring by bike. At that time it was often only the rich who could afford transport so the invention of the bicycle gave ordinary people the chance to explore the world in a way never seen before.

Whilst cycling remains popular, the car has become the dominant mode of transport. Cycling UK’s role is more about trying to encourage people to take up cycling, campaigning for new routes and supporting its local groups and members.

Last year, the Aylesbury group launched a new leisure riding programme to encourage people of all abilities to get back into riding.

These adult rides now run every Sunday from Watermead or Weston Turville and aim to suit anyone with an interest in bikes.

Among the options open to people wishing for a Sunday cycle is a ‘newcomers’ ride which is 15 to 20 miles and a longer ‘easy pace’ ride of around 30 miles.

All the rides have a leader and are led at a pace to suit everyone and there is always a cake stop halfway through.

They are designed as a way for cyclists to meet other people with similar interests, keep fit, and explore Aylesbury Vale. Rides takes advantage of local

country lanes and cycle ways like the Greenway track and new Platinum Way from the Aylesbury Vale Parkway Rail Station into town.