News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Aylesbury cycling group announces name change

The group launched a new leisure ride programme last year
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

A cycling group in Aylesbury has announced a name change as it seeks to find new members this summer.

Aylesbury CTC (Cyclist Touring Club) changed its name to Aylesbury Cycling UK.

The Aylesbury club is part of the national Cycling UK group which changed its name six years ago to fit in with changes in cycling. Aylesbury’s club has said it made sense for them to therefore follow suit.

Aylesbury Cycling UKAylesbury Cycling UK
Aylesbury Cycling UK
Most Popular

When the Cyclist Touring Club was founded in 1878, its main role was to support and develop touring by bike. At that time it was often only the rich who could afford transport so the invention of the bicycle gave ordinary people the chance to explore the world in a way never seen before.

Whilst cycling remains popular, the car has become the dominant mode of transport. Cycling UK’s role is more about trying to encourage people to take up cycling, campaigning for new routes and supporting its local groups and members.

Read More
Summer Play Event marks the opening of new play area in village near Buckingham

Last year, the Aylesbury group launched a new leisure riding programme to encourage people of all abilities to get back into riding.

Aylesbury Cycling UKAylesbury Cycling UK
Aylesbury Cycling UK

These adult rides now run every Sunday from Watermead or Weston Turville and aim to suit anyone with an interest in bikes.

Among the options open to people wishing for a Sunday cycle is a ‘newcomers’ ride which is 15 to 20 miles and a longer ‘easy pace’ ride of around 30 miles.

All the rides have a leader and are led at a pace to suit everyone and there is always a cake stop halfway through.

They are designed as a way for cyclists to meet other people with similar interests, keep fit, and explore Aylesbury Vale. Rides takes advantage of local

country lanes and cycle ways like the Greenway track and new Platinum Way from the Aylesbury Vale Parkway Rail Station into town.

This year the club hopes to build on its success and encourage more people to ride and enjoy the pleasure and satisfaction of cycling.

Interested parties can contact the club via email here.

Related topics:AylesburyAylesbury Vale