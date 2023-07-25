News you can trust since 1832
Summer Play Event marks the opening of new play area in village near Buckingham

Parents and children were consulted about what they wanted to see in their new playground before the £120,000 project commenced
By Hannah Richardson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST

Maids Moreton is hosting Summer Play Event, to celebrate the opening of its long-awaited new play area.

The £120,000 project to overhaul the Avenue Road play area has taken nearly four years, starting off with a survey of local parents asking them what equipment they most wanted in a new playground.

Maids Moreton Parish Council then obtained quotes from several companies based on the items most requested by children and parents.

The design for the new play areaThe design for the new play area
The design for the new play area
The parish council then successfully approached the Buckingham & Villages Communities Board for a contribution of £10,750 towards the £120,000 overall cost. A further grant of around £95,000 from FCC was agreed in December 2022.

The parish council was then able to place the order with Milton Keynes-based Kompan, the company it felt could offer the most suitable equipment across a two-to-12-year age range.

The playground will be officially opened by Buckingham MP Greg Smith at a Summer Play Event on Friday, August 4. Run by Milton Keynes Play Association and sponsored by Maids Moreton Parish Council, the event takes place from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with a bouncy caste, giant games and arts and crafts. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Parish council chairman Graham Maw said: “Our local schoolchildren are very excited to see the new playground installed, as our old playground had to be closed for nearly a year due to health and safety issues caused by last year’s very hot summer.”

Related topics:Maids MoretonGreg SmithMilton Keynes