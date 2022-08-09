Aylesbury-based business wins national advertising competition

Phomo, which operates out of a kitchen in Aston Clinton, won the Small Business Goes Big competition.

As an award the business’ advertising posters will be projected on 100 digital screens across the UK and could be seen by as many as 10 million people.

The business specialises in delivering pho dishes, a Vietnamese soup which contains broth, noodles, beef (or other protein) and lots of fresh herbs and garnishes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phomo founder, Daniya Stewart,

Phomo boasts that each of its meals is under 500 calories and is slow-cooked for 16 hours.

It will deliver goods to customers’ doors advising that it takes a further 10 minutes to complete the meal.

To succeed in a national contest staff from the delivery business produced a unique advert, which ran with the company motto: ‘Make dinner un-pho-gettable’.

The team in Aston Clinton

Phomo wanted to highlight the vibe of its business, by creating an advert that was fun, friendly and engaging.

Business founder, Daniya Stewart, created the advert, using Adobe Express.

Phomo first started serving people in March 2021 and reports it has enjoyed a profitable first 12 months of trading.

Three companies collaborated to create the Small Business Goes Big campaign earlier this year, they were: Enterprise Nation, Adobe and JC Decaux Nurture.

The aim of the project was to inspire creativity in small businesses and help firms update their brand identity.

Phomo’s winning advert will be featured on JC Decaux’s portfolio of prominent digital billboards, bus shelters and landmark buildings, for two weeks from 22 August.

Founder Daniya said: “As a small business this is a great opportunity to drive more awareness of our brand and inspire people to mix up the monotony of mid-week meals with something flavoursome and fresh - and it’s ready in just 10 minutes. We’ve never designed our own outdoor advert before but I have to say, it looks absolutely amazing and we’re excited about telling the country about Phomo.”

More details on the competition can be found on the Enterprise Nation website here.

Emma Jones, Enterprise Nation founder, added: “It’s so brilliant to see small businesses as well as large, get the opportunity to see their names featured