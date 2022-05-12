Free seed kits offered to Aylesbury gardeners

Barratt David Wilson Homes is offering 30 build-your-own wildflower seed bomb kits to gardeners in Aylesbury.

The homebuilder wants to encourage Aylesbury residents to grow their own mini-meadows by making kits available at its Kingsbrook area.

The kits are being given away for free

Research provided by the developer states that small scale wildflower planting can support 111% more bumblebees than non-wildflower beds.

A Barratt David Wilson Homes spokesman said: “Designed to be planted in residents’ gardens, each kit contains the ingredients to make the seed bombs using peat free clay, wool and a selection of 22 native wildflower seeds.

“Once fully grown, the wildflowers will improve pollinating biodiversity in residents’ gardens by providing a food source for bees.”

A look at the seed kits

To receive free gardening goods people can contact staff at the developer’s Kingsbrook team on the following email addresses:

Barratt David Wilson North Thames also donated 16 kits to Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which is located within the development on Burcott Lane.

The campaign forms part of a wider initiative in which over 380 kits will be made available across the South East and London.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we want to protect local ecosystems, and by collectively introducing small sustainable initiatives such as community wildflower planting, we hope to make a valuable contribution towards supporting our urban wildlife.

"We look forward to seeing the community at Kingsbrook and the children at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy coming together to rewild their gardens and create a safe home for native pollinators.”

A webinar with a horticultural expert will also be available to watch on the Barratt David Wilson Homes YouTube channel.

A spokesman for the developer added: “Kingsbrook already hosts multiple wildlife-friendly features such as bat and bird boxes, inclusion of native plants and hibernacula.

"The site also has electric vehicle charging points, low energy lighting and water saving measures.”

More information on the development is available online here.