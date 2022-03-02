Buckingham Green Spaces Team battle the elements to clear up after Storm Eunice

Buckingham's Green Spaces Team were up against the elements as they battled to clear up the damage done by Storm Eunice and keep residents safe.

After the very worst of the storm on Friday, February 18, the team were out and about over the weekend to monitor town council buildings, parks and trees, closing areas of land where necessary and working to clear debris and fallen trees as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

The exceptional wind speed during Storm Eunice made some tree damage inevitable, but the team were pleased that only a very few of the trees maintained by the town council sustained damage - due to a mix of good fortune and a careful tree monitoring programme.

A member of the Green Spaces Team cutting up fallen tree branches

The Bourton Park car park and a small section of Brackley Road Cemetery remained closed early into the week after the storm to ensure public safety while tree works took place.

Some repairs, including to a wall in the cemetery, are still ongoing.

A number of other trees which are not on town council land have fallen into the river, both in the recent storm and historically.

The town council strongly requests that landowners remove these obstructions to the watercourse as quickly as possible and is happy to facilitate access to its own land where necessary to allow this to be done.

A fence toppled by a fallen tree

All trees obstructing, or at risk of obstructing, the river have been reported to the Environment Agency.

Chair of Buckingham Town Council's Environment Committee, Warren Whyte, said: “We encourage all riparian owners to undertake a clean-up of any river blockages as soon as possible now that the river level is back to normal.”