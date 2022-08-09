Destroyed combine harvester among three fires reported in the Aylesbury area in 24 hours

Just before 2pm Bucks Fire and Rescue Service received a call regarding a blazing machine in Dinton.

Three crews and fire engines were sent to the flaming harvester in a field by Cuddington Road.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Despite firefighters using: two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and low expansion foam, the harvester was destroyed.

A farmer also assisted the service in its attempts to save the equipment, the farmer was using a water bowser.

As well as the harvester 250 metres worth of farmland was also burnt.

Less than an hour earlier, the fire service was called out to an incident at a flat in Aylesbury.

At around 1:15pm a discarded cigarette had set alight a bin in an apartment on Lavric Road.

Before the fire service arrived on the scene the burning bin had been removed from the flat, but it had caused smoke logging in the building.

Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We advise anyone who smokes to use a purpose made, heavy ashtray that cannot tip over easily and is made of a material that will not burn.”

In the early hours of yesterday morning emergency responders attended a car fire in Bierton.

At roughly 4:05am, one fire engine was sent to deal with a blazing car on Broughton Lane.

One set of breathing apparatus and a hose reel was used to combat the blaze.

The fire service informed Thames Valley Police of the car fire to investigate whether it was started deliberately.

In total Bucks Fire and Rescue Service attended 11 fires yesterday.

Among them was a major incident in Marlow Bottom where nine fire engines were sent to a field fire which spread across trees and bushes in the area.

People are at greater risk of starting fires this summer due to the exceptionally dry weather conditions experienced throughout the UK.

Current Met Office projections state there is no chance of rain before Sunday.

While forecasters are predicting another heatwave in the Aylesbury Vale area starting today.