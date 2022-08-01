Pictures show: Devastating Aylesbury fire which destroyed four sheds and 10 fences

An engulfing garden fire in Aylesbury resulted in the destruction of four sheds and 10 fences in a neighbourhood.

By James Lowson
Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:53 pm

Photos show the sheer height of the blaze reported on Thursday (28 July) as it towers above properties in the Meadowcroft area.

Ron Adams who uploaded the pictures to social media captured the blaze from two blocks away, where the fire is burning above residential homes.

Read More

Read More
Bucks named one of the worst areas in the UK for outdoor BBQ fires

Sign up to our daily newsletter

the fire from two blocks away, photo from Ron Adams

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent four engines and crews to the scene on Holman Street after receiving a call at roughly 8pm.

The fire service has confirmed four sheds and 10 fence panels were destroyed by the fire.

Emergency reports state that no homes were damaged in the fire.

Another photo of the blaze in Meadowcroft from Ron Adams

Smoke could be seen from households standing three to four blocks away.

Roads were closed while firefighters dealt with the blaze near St Michael’s Catholic School.

The emergency responders used three hose reel jets and one main jet to combat the fire.

Aylesbury