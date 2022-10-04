Three Aylesbury men arrested after man is struck with metal object in mass brawl

Three men from Aylesbury have been arrested following a group brawl reported in Beaconsfield.

At around 2.30am on Saturday (1 October), on Maxwell Road, near the town centre, two groups of men started fighting.

During the scuffle, a man was hit over the head with an object, witness reports suggest the item might have been similar to a metal crowbar.

All three men have been released on bail

One man fled the scene driving away in a silver Audi.

The man who was struck sustained a lump on his head which didn’t require hospital treatment.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Stoke Mandeville and a 23-year-old man from Aylesbury have been arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon. They have been released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Wythe-Pearce, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, or the circumstances leading up to the altercation to get in touch. What you saw or heard could prove vital to this investigation.