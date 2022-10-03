Police investigate 'suspicious activity' in Aylesbury beauty spot
Police say they are responding to “numerous reports”
Additional police patrols have been conducted in a specific Aylesbury beauty spot to address what has been described as “suspicious activity”.
Thames Valley Police announced it has received “numerous reports” of potential criminal activity in Watermead.
Residents are asked to contact the police force if they spot anything suspicious in the area.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “PCs Edwards and Carter from The Rural Neighbourhood Team have been out patrolling Watermead the past few days, due to numerous reports of suspicious activity.
“If you note anything suspicious, please report it to us on 999 if a crime is in progress or 101 for a non-emergency.”
In recent weeks emergency responders, including police officers have been spotted rushing to potential welfare episodes in the area.