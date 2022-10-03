Police investigate 'suspicious activity' in Aylesbury beauty spot

Additional police patrols have been conducted in a specific Aylesbury beauty spot to address what has been described as “suspicious activity”.

Thames Valley Police announced it has received “numerous reports” of potential criminal activity in Watermead.

Watermead

Residents are asked to contact the police force if they spot anything suspicious in the area.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “PCs Edwards and Carter from The Rural Neighbourhood Team have been out patrolling Watermead the past few days, due to numerous reports of suspicious activity.

“If you note anything suspicious, please report it to us on 999 if a crime is in progress or 101 for a non-emergency.”