Police release CCTV image after theft of items including number plates by man wielding a knife in Tring

“The individual pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation”
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:36 BST

Police release CCTV image after theft of items including number plates by man wielding a knife in Tring.

Police are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify following the incident, which occurred between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on Saturday 13 May, on Western Road.

It is reported that a man entered a garage before taking items from inside one vehicle and taking number plates from another.

Do you recognise this man?
When challenged by a member of the public, it is alleged that the suspect pulled out a knife before making from the scene. No injuries were reported.

PC Jason Appleby, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are releasing this image because we believe the individual pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation. Is this you, do you recognise this person, or did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time? Please email me with any information at [email protected]

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/38479/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.