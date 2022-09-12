Police hunt wanted man who fled Aylesbury Vale prison
Police are on the hunt for a wanted man who escaped from an Aylesbury Vale prison on Saturday (10 September).
Dean Adrian Black was released from HMP Springhill on a temporary licence, but hasn’t returned to the institution.
Yesterday (11 September), Thames Valley Police launched an appeal asking for assistance discovering the 54-year-old.
The authorities describe Black as five foot 11 inches tall, of slight build, with brown eyes, short grey facial hair and a round shaped face.
He has a number of tattoos with daggers, scrolls and hearts on his arms, with the names Kay and Dean. He also has Jess written on a finger on his left hand.
Thames Valley Police says, he is known to frequent the Marlborough area.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Dean Black who has failed to return to prison.
“We would ask anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to please get in touch.
“If anyone has information as to where he is then please call 101 quoting reference 43220408014 or if they see him please do not approach but call 999.”
“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your call anonymously.”