Man charged after police swoop following theft of Black London Cab in Aylesbury
A 36-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested and charged with several offences
A man from Aylesbury has been charged after a police swoop following the theft of a Black London Cab in Aylesbury.
Overnight the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team charged a 36 year old male from Aylesbury with theft and driving offences.
Just before 12pm yesterday (8/9) the Stronghold Team with assistance from the Proactive Roads Policing Unit stopped and arrested the individual from a stolen motor vehicle on Orwell Drive, Aylesbury.
Within seven minutes of the ‘Black London Cab’ being stolen, it was safely and successfully stopped, recovered by the police and the suspect was under arrest.
He has since been charged with the following offences;
Theft of a motor vehicle.
Driving whilst disqualified.
Driving without valid insurance.
He remains in police custody and will appear in court later today (9/9).