Man jailed for using knife and pool cue in Aylesbury pub brawl
A man has been jailed for brawling in Aylesbury pub first with a pool cue, then a knife.
Owen Wise, 24, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years’ and two months imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (7 September).
He admitted to possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
On 12 June, this year, Wise was involved in a fight at the Dairy Maid pub on Dunsham Lane.
During the brawl he attacked people with a pool cue, and started lobbing balls at others in the bar.
He returned later that evening and started threw a knife at the pub’s occupants.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
He was charged and remanded three days later. The police force has stated the 24-year-old was also running a drugs line in Aylesbury.
Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, said: “I am satisfied that Wise has been convicted and sentenced.
“Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it’s lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured. Additionally Wise was running a drugs line within Aylesbury selling cocaine.
“We know that drug dealing has detrimental effects on our communities and we remain committed to take those who seek to profit from this misery off our streets.”