Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for brawling in Aylesbury pub first with a pool cue, then a knife.

Owen Wise, 24, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years’ and two months imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (7 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted to possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Owen Wise

On 12 June, this year, Wise was involved in a fight at the Dairy Maid pub on Dunsham Lane.

During the brawl he attacked people with a pool cue, and started lobbing balls at others in the bar.

He returned later that evening and started threw a knife at the pub’s occupants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police has confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

He was charged and remanded three days later. The police force has stated the 24-year-old was also running a drugs line in Aylesbury.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, said: “I am satisfied that Wise has been convicted and sentenced.

“Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it’s lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured. Additionally Wise was running a drugs line within Aylesbury selling cocaine.