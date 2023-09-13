News you can trust since 1832
Ivinghoe Aston man named and charged on suspicion of committing sexual offences involving children

The charges relate to historic incidents in the Buckinghamshire area
By James Lowson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
A man has been named and charged by the police on suspicion of committing multiple sexual offences involving children.

Thames Valley Police has revealed today that James Robert Tossell, 56, of Ivinghoe Aston, has been accused of committing a number of sexual offences.

A police force spokesman announced that Tossell has been charged with: eight counts of sexual assault of a girl, two counts sexual assault of a child by penetration, three counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was charged last weekHe was charged last week
Thames Valley Police adds his charges relate to “non recent” incidents committed in Buckinghamshire.

He was formally charged on 3 September and due to appear at Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on 5 October.