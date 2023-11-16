News you can trust since 1832
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to set himself on fire in Aylesbury pub

63-year-old arrested on suspicion of committing criminal damage at The Plough
By James Lowson
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing criminal damage in an Aylesbury pub.

A 63-year-old man from Aylesbury was cuffed by police officers yesterday (15 November) at The Plough pub on Tring Road.

Witnesses say a man was seen in the Aylesbury venue threatening to set himself alight and the pub was evacuated.

    The Plough in AylesburyThe Plough in Aylesbury
    Thames Valley Police has confirmed an arrest was made at the pub after officers were called out to the venue at around 2:55pm.

    A police force spokesman said: “A 63-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

    “Anyone with further information about this incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230514056.”