Man arrested after allegedly threatening to set himself on fire in Aylesbury pub
A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing criminal damage in an Aylesbury pub.
A 63-year-old man from Aylesbury was cuffed by police officers yesterday (15 November) at The Plough pub on Tring Road.
Witnesses say a man was seen in the Aylesbury venue threatening to set himself alight and the pub was evacuated.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed an arrest was made at the pub after officers were called out to the venue at around 2:55pm.
A police force spokesman said: “A 63-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.
“Anyone with further information about this incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230514056.”