Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service covering Bucks and Milton Keynes receives prestigious King's Award

Starting as Aylesbury Rape Crisis, the group has expanded to support 1,000 people every year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer support group supporting survivors of sexual abuse for all genders, covering Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, has received prestigious recognition from the King.

Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service for Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes was one of the organisations given the The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the highest award for voluntary groups and considered the equivalent to an MBE.

The volunteer group was set up in 1995

SAASSBMK is the only accredited provider of specialist support for survivors of sexual abuse for all genders over the age of five in the area.

It was launched as Aylesbury Rape Crisis in 1995, and has expanded to reach a point where 72 volunteers help over 1,000 survivors of sexual violence and abuse every year.

Support is offered through one to one counselling, psychoeducation, telephone support, drop-in sessions for peer support, group therapy and advocacy of the criminal justice process.

Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes

Advertisement

Advertisement

One survivor said: “It makes me emotional writing this but my counsellor was the ultimate gift. The time spent together helping me learn about myself, understanding my feelings and working through my trauma and depression is priceless. She saved me. She saved my life. I cannot thank her enough for how much of an impact she has had on my life and ultimately my children’s lives and their future.”

SAASSBMK is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

This includes several other groups in Buckinghamshire and the Milton Keynes area.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recipients are announced annually on 14 November, the King’s Birthday.

Representatives of SAASSBMK will receive the award crystal and certificate from Buckinghamshire officials later this year.

In addition, two representatives from SAASSBMK will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in summer 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.