An Aylesbury man has been given a community order after admitting to refusing to provide a drink driving sample.

Chris Andrews, 41, of Meadowcroft in Aylesbury, received a community order and was disqualified from driving at High Wycombe Magistrates Court.

Yesterday (23 February), the 41-year-old was given a 12-month order and banned from driving a vehicle for 56 months.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court

Conditions of the order include wearing a tag and completing a 120-day no alcohol programme. He was also fined £1,154 by the magistrates overseeing the case.

Andrews pleaded guilty to a charge of not providing a reasonable excuse for not completing a blood, urine or breath specimen test.

His offence related to an incident on 17 February, when he was questioned by a Thames Valley Police officer.

He was spotted by the police next to an off road vehicle on the A418 in Haddenham.

Initially, Andrews claimed he was not the driver of the nearby vehicle and that he had been out jogging.

However, at a later date the Aylesbury man changed his plea to guilty.

A man from Milton Keynes was ordered to pay damages after he admitted to trying to break into a woman’s property.

Callum White, 25, of Aylesbury Street in Milton Keynes, admitted to trying to gain entry into a home in Aylesbury.

After having an argument with the occupant, who knew one-another, he left the house only to return 30 minutes later.

When the woman refused to let him into the house he aggressively attempted to gain entry.

He broke the lock on the front door of the home and was kept out by a latch on the door, as well as the homeowner and another person in the house.

During his attempts to force his way inside, he hurt the homeowner blocking his way and she suffered a minor toe injury.

Solicitors representing White advised that the 25-year-old needed to enter the property to retrieve an inhaler for medical reasons.

In total the Milton Keynes man received a fine of £455.

A woman from Bucks was handed a community order after she admitted to failing to provide a reasonable excuse for not completing a blood, urine or breath specimen test.

Rose Ward, 48, of Wyeth Close in Taplow, was given a community order and a driving ban at a hearing yesterday.

This was in relation to an incident which took place on 13 November in Slough.

She refused to complete a test after being stopped by police officers.

A solicitor representing Ward stated the incident was a misunderstanding where the guilty party was concerned she may have to give blood.

The 48-year-old’s order will last for the next 12 months.

Conditions of the order state that Ward must attend rehabilitation meetings and wear a tag for 120 days.

She has been disqualified from driving for 28 months and was ordered by the court to pay a £199 fine.

A Bucks man pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Ricky Lee Howell, 40, of Victor Lay Place, High Wycombe, denied both charges, magistrates transferred his case to Aylesbury Crown Court where he will be tried.