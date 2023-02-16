An Aylesbury man admitted to failing to provide a sample to the police at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates Court yesterday (15 February).

Richard Baylis, 42, of Buckingham Road, admitted to failing to provide the police with a specimen after he was pulled over while driving.

He was en route to his mother’s when he was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers.

A series of trials were organised at High Wycombe Magistrates Court yesterday

Baylis stated he could not provide a sample to the police on medical grounds after he was taken to the station.The 42-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on 23 February.

A woman from Milton Keynes pleaded not guilty to four separate charges relating to two incidents from 2022.

Asha Leroy, 30, of St Paul’s Road in Bletchley, pleaded not guilty to assault, causing distress, aggravated assault and racially aggravated assault.

She was given unconditional bail and will be tried at the same court on 23 June.

Lewis Webb, 31, of Victoria Road in High Wycombe denied five offences linked to a series of incidents in the Bucks town in early 2023.

Webb denied three charges of theft, as well as tampering with a motor vehicle, and carrying a bladed weapon in a public place.He was denied bail and will be tried at the same court next Tuesday (21 February).

Hassan Khan, 22, of Buckingham Road, Aylesbury, was handed a court order yesterday.