Aylesbury mother and son handed injunction after 'abusive and often violent behaviour'

A mother and son from Aylesbury have both received an injunction from Thames Valley Police.

The injunction has been handed down after both have displayed anti-social behaviour on numerous occasions, according to the police.

Thames Valley Police has announced the Anti-Social Behaviour Civil Injunction will last until 28 September 2024.

Tina Lean

It has been given to Tina Lean, 54, of Belgrave Road in Aylesbury, and Jamie Power, 31, of Fremantle Road, in Aylesbury.

Both must obey the conditions of the injunction until it expires on 28 September 2024.

Lean cannot:

Enter a private dwelling or any paid accommodation with Power Or encourage Power to breach the terms of the injunction

Jamie Power

Power is forbidden from:

Being in paid accommodation with Lean Using any threatening or abusive language towards Lean Using violence against any person Entering Belgrave Road in Aylesbury Entering any hotel in Aylesbury, High Wycombe, or Hemel Hempstead, unless placed there for emergency housing by the Council or a recognised housing provider Failing to obey any instructions given by Police Officers or Police Community Support Officers

Investigating officer PC Glen Crosland, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It is with great reluctance that Thames Valley Police has had to resort to such extreme measures to protect the public and protect Tina Lean and Jamie Power from each other. However, despite offers of support, Lean and Power have refused to engage.

“The force has received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour carried out by both Lean and Power, from members of the public, business owners, NHS staff, and other emergency service personnel.

“These reports include Lean and Power calling emergency services, when there was no support needed, as well as being abusive and often violent behaviour towards the public and each other.”

The injunction was granted at Milton Keynes County Court on 28 September this year, but there were reporting restrictions in place.

Advertisement