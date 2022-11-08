Police investigating teenager's report of 'frightening' mugging at Aylesbury skatepark

Police are investigating claims a teenager was left “shaken up” after being mugged by a thug who said he was carrying a knife at an Aylesbury skatepark.

The teenager says he handed over his phone, wallet and bag to the offender at the skate area in Vale Park on November 3.

At roughly 7pm the teenager claims he was put in a headlock by an unknown offender who demanded he hand over money.

An investigation is ongoing

The victim was temporarily on his own while a friend had gone into a nearby shop on Aylesbury High Street.

The victim told The Bucks Herald: "He had me in a headlock. I elbowed him but he said he had a knife. He kept reaching for his back pocket like he was going to get something out. It might have been a knife. He went through my pockets. It was horrible. He asked me if I had money. I gave him everything. I was pretty shaken up."

After emptying his pockets the teenager ran to a nearby shop to contact the authorities and his parents.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident, a force spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a robbery in the skate park near to High Street, Aylesbury at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

“An investigation into this is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 43220496128.”