A man from Aylesbury was among 12 people arrested by Thames Valley Police during the state visit of United States President Donald Trump.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 37-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on Tuesday September 16, the first day of the President’s visit, for flying drones in breach of an airspace order.

A restricted air zone was set up by police around Windsor Castle during the President’s visit, with six people arrested for flying drones in the restricted area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people were also arrested for malicious communications after images of President Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected on to the castle on September 16.

President Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British Prime Minister on what is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit. Photo: by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Other arrests were for assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening or abusive language, assault and public order offences.

Reflecting on the policing operation related to the three-day state visit Superintendent Andrew Cranidge said: “The number of arrests represents an incredibly small minority of all those who were in Windsor during this event.

“We are always honoured to police events of international significance and remain committed to both representing and serving our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our top priority was the safety and security of all involved, with minimal disruption or inconvenience to our communities.

“This was all to ensure we supported residents, businesses and the wider community during this period, as well as keeping the town safe.”

On yesterday’s final day of the state visit, President Trump was hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers in Aylesbury, the country home of the serving UK Prime Minister since 1921.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.