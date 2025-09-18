Pictures: US President Donald Trump signs off second UK state visit at Chequers in Aylesbury and says 'it's quite the place'

Before the 47th President of the USA jets off back to the States he was hosted by Sir Keir Starmer at the Chequers Estate in Aylesbury on Thursday, September 18th.

Chequers is arguably one of Aylesbury’s most famous landmarks and has been the country home of the serving Prime Minister since 1921 after the estate was given to the nation by Arthur Lee. Its history dates back to the 16th century.

Previously it had been confirmed that President Trump would be staying at Windsor Castle with the Royal family.

The King, Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been Trump’s main hosts throughout his unprecedented second UK state visit.

President Trump is now bringing the curtain down on his stay after being flown into Chequers with his wife, First Lady Melania.

While at Chequers Trump and Starmer held a press conference to announce and sign a “technology prosperity deal”.

In the press conference Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, the activist shot dead in the US.

He also thanked Starmer for his hospitality at Chequers in Aylesbury, describing it as “quite the place” and said he will never forget this trip.

Trump also said the United States and the United Kingdom have done ‘more good on this planet than any two nations in human history’.

The two countries are “forever joined” and will forever be friends.

The cameras have been there to capture the visit and The Bucks Herald brings you a gallery of images you can scroll through.

1 . US President Donald Trump waves to the waiting military and press as he arrives at Chequers US President Donald Trump waves to the waiting military and press as he arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British PM. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images Photo: Leon Neal Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . US President Donald Trump sits in a car after arriving at Chequers by helicopter US President Donald Trump sits in a car after arriving by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British prime minister, on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images Photo: Leon Neal Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . US President Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers President Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British Prime Minister on what is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit. Photo: by Leon Neal/Getty Images Photo: Leon Neal Getty Images Photo Sales