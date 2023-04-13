News you can trust since 1832
Bowls club announces big weekend event in Aylesbury as summer nears

Competitors of all abilities are welcome

By Ian BrewerContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

Everyone is welcome to join our big bowls weekend event for those interested in trying Lawn Bowls for the first time, it is great fun outdoors in the sunshine (fingers crossed).

Aylesbury Town Bowls Club - is a very friendly club with a good mix of competitive and social bowlers, it has entries in national, county and local competitions and leagues.

All members are encouraged to participate in internal competitions and to represent the club in external competitions. However those colleagues who wish to bowl on a purely social basis are considered equally valued members of the club.

Friday evening is 'club night', where teams are drawn to give a good balance of experience, and less experience bowlers the chance to play together the majority of people stay to enjoy a social drink and a hot dog after the game.

There is a 'more casual' roll up every Tuesday morning starting at 10:00am sharp (sign in by 09:55am) when new bowlers can find themselves paired with and learning from the more experienced players in the club.

New members of all ages and abilities are very welcome and coaching sessions are run on Saturday mornings and other times by arrangement.

During the winter we have carpet bowls sessions in the main clubhouse as well as other social events including quiz and race nights.

New bowler or very experienced, major competition standard or purely social bowler - the main goal at Aylesbury town is : "for everybody to enjoy their bowling"

Please join us on 27 Saturday May 10am - 4pm for our 'Bowls Big weekend' & try to experience the fun for yourself.

