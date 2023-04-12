Former middleweight world champion and current Sky Sports boxing pundit Johnny Nelson headlined a star-studded line up at an Aylesbury gym’s relaunch party.

Pegasus Gym which recently moved into the unit by Wilkos in Aylesbury secured several high profile names for a two-day event celebrating the opening for a new floor at the venue.

Also visiting the gym on April 1 and 2 were WBC Featherweight Champion Raven Chapman, Simon Webbe from the chart-topping boyband, Blue, and Linus Udofia, one of the top middleweights in Europe.

The Cook Family, who run Pegasus Gym, with Linus Udofia and Johnny Nelson

Pegasus Gym recently purchased 16 new pieces of Primal Strength kit that has been installed on the premises.

Also, the gym has opened a new combat floor, which houses classes in kickboxing, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. It boasts a new MMA Octagon Cage and a new boxing ring.

In addition, the gym also launched its new sauna room, which is the only one of its kind in the Aylesbury town centre.

The new MMA cage

Franks Warren’s face of women’s boxing, Bucks-based champion, Chapman, provided a pad demonstration to the guests. Visitors also got the chance to meet one of the most successful UK musicians in recent history, as Webbe conducted meet-and-greets. Udofia, also put on a dazzling pad display.

On the second day of the event, Nelson, a stalwart of Sky Sports’ boxing coverage, led a masterclass for Pegasus members.

Pegasus Gym is a family-owned and family-managed gym in the heart of the Aylesbury Town Centre. Last year, the Mayweather team were shown the ropes at the growing Aylesbury business.

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook is the next high profile athlete set to complete a masterclass session at the gym. His visit is scheduled for the end of this month.

Speaking ahead of the event, co-owner Brandon Cook said: “This is a monumental occasion for us as a family owned and managed gym. Growing from teaching classes in community centres to now having our own fully operational gym with boutique & combat classes.”

