Aylesbury Vale Covid update: no virus-linked deaths confirmed again, but over 100 cases reported

Over 100 Covid cases have been recorded by the government in Aylesbury Vale for the second straight day.

Today's update (27 September), saw another 135 Covid infections reported in the area, yesterday 152 cases were confirmed.

As autumn nears, Covid cases have started to rise in the Aylesbury Vale area again, 832 infections have been recorded in the past week.

This represents a 37.3% increase in positive tests returned compared to the previous seven days.

No virus-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale, it has been nearly two weeks since a fatality of this kind was reported in the area.

Public Health England reports Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

National figures mirror the story in Aylesbury Vale, in the UK 37,960 positive tests were returned and 40 more virus-linked deaths were confirmed.