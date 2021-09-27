Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 200 cases recorded this weekend
Case numbers skyrocketed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.
Another 228 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale by the government this weekend.
Yesterday (26 September), a further 152 infections were reported in the area, on Saturday 76 were confirmed.
There has been a major increase in cases reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past week, 800 infections have been confirmed. The previous week 240 fewer cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale, infections have increased by 42% during this time period.
In the past 48 hours no Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale, Public Health England confirms these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Across the UK a further 63,765 Covid infections were confirmed this weekend and 180 virus-linked deaths were recorded.
In the UK case numbers have increased by 15.4% in the past week and the weekly Covid death toll has decreased by 3.8%.