Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II who charmed and inspired Aylesbury residents during two historic visits

The Queen first visited Aylesbury during her historic 70-year reign as the nation’s monarch in 1962.

She shared a meal with approximately 200 fortunate Aylesbury residents on that date.

Brian Coyde, 91, was one of just two people in Aylesbury who were presented with the chance to take Her Majesty around their homes.

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Brian shared his cherished memories from that special meet and greet with Elizabeth II.

He told The Bucks Herald: "She was very easy to speak to and pleasant. She looked you straight in the eye when she talked to you, which I found unusual.”

Testaments from the iconic monarch’s most recent well-publicised trip to Aylesbury were equally glowing.

The Queen in Aylesbury, photo from Stewkley Film Archive

In 2002, 10s of thousands of Aylesbury residents rushed to Market Square to try and get a glimpse of the Queen.

Aylesbury District Council chairman Chloe Lambert spoke about her ‘delight’ at spending time with the royal leader earlier this year.

She told The Bucks Herald: "She told me, she didn’t think there could be any flowers left in Aylesbury Vale, because she was given so many.

"One of the things I remember about her was her immaculate complexion, perfect, absolutely perfect.

"It was a delight, I was very privileged, very lucky to be elected, and to be made chairman.”

Since yesterday’s monumental Buckingham Palace announcement Bucks officials have expressed their sadness at the Queen’s passing, while expressing what her reign meant to them.

Speaking on behalf of Bucks Council, Chairman Councillor Dev Dhillon, said: “It is with great sadness that Buckinghamshire Council hears of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deep condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the residents of Buckinghamshire.