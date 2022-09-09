Aylesbury MP 'profoundly saddened' by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has released a statement expressing that he is ‘profoundly saddened’ by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

It was confirmed yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.

And now Tory MP Mr Butler has paid a glowing tribute to Her Majesty and her years of ‘tireless dedication’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am profoundly saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen,” Butler said in a statement to The Bucks Herald.

“Her tireless dedication and unwavering service to our nation and the entire commonwealth are unparalleled.

"She has played a huge part in the lives of each and every one of us.

"The love and affection we feel for her was vividly demonstrated across our county and our country during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations just a few months ago: a mark of gratitude and appreciation for the commitment and duty she has shown throughout her long reign.

The Queen's death was announced yesterday evening.

"On behalf of everyone in the constituency of Aylesbury, I offer deepest condolences to the entire Royal family.”

Queen Elizabeth II is the nation’s longest serving monarch and her death will be reported on across the globe.

The United Kingdom has entered into a 10 day period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral on Thursday.

Following the sad announcement of the Queen’s passing, there is now a strict protocol that will be followed.

Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall yesterday, photo from Parliament TV

Here’s everything we know about Operation London Bridge and Opration Unicorn.

According to the Operation London Bridge plan, the day of the Queen’s funeral will be declared a national day of mourning.

There will only be subtle differences from a usual bank holiday, but the day will not be officially declared as one.

If the funeral falls on a Saturday or Sunday there will be no bank holiday. However, should the funeral take place on a weekday, that day will effectively be a bank holiday.