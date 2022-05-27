Former Aylesbury council chairman recalls her 'delight' at meeting the Queen twice

The former councillor was central to the plans which saw Queen Elizabeth II come to Aylesbury in 2002.

In fact from her two years in charge of Aylesbury's council she met enough royalty and people of interest to fill two entire photo albums.

The Queen’s last visit to Aylesbury 20 years ago was a surreal day, over 10,000 residents flocked to Market Square.

Chloe Lambert and her pictures with the Queen

Men with rifles were scoping out the town for security reasons, while Elizabeth II dropped into town on a helicopter.

Chloe said: “You could hear the cheering as she was driven down Walton Street. It was amazing.

"She told me, she didn’t think there could be any flowers left in Aylesbury Vale, because she was given so many.

"One of the things I remember about her was her immaculate complexion, perfect, absolutely perfect.

"It was a delight, I was very privileged, very lucky to be elected, and to be made chairman.”

Before the big day, Buckingham Palace officials went through a host of dos and don’ts in preparation.

Chloe added: “We were briefed to call her ‘mam’, not ‘maaarrrm’, not to speak to her, unless she spoke to you first.”

The former district council chairman beams when reminiscing about such a joyous occasion.

Fondly remembering the amount of children in Market Square who were wildly waving Union Jack flags.

She was also the subject of a Bucks Herald competition.

Chloe was captured pointing at Richard Carr while stood next to Her Royal Highness, which led to a tongue-and-cheek poll, asking: ‘what was Chloe Lambert saying to the Queen?’

During her time at the council, Chloe again met the Queen, this time as a guest at a Buckingham Palace party, which she attended with her daughter.

While rubbing shoulders with royalty was a regularity for her, she met Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.