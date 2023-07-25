New support service launched for people living with disabilities in Bucks

A new support service has been launched to assist people living with disabilities in Buckinghamshire.

Victims of disability hate crimes can seek support from Bucks Disability Service (BuDS). It will be a wraparound scheme for people who have reported offences in Buckinghamshire.

Called a report and support service, the key features of the scheme are:

Buckinghamshire Disability Service

To put people who have reported crimes in touch with trained and fully safeguarded staff and volunteers, who will stay with victims as long as needed, offering emotional and practical help.

Support will be offered whether or not the victim wants to report the incident to the police, and regardless of whether or not the force has launched a full investigation. As the charity acknowledges that being a victim or witness can be a harrowing journey through the criminal justice system.

A report service will allow people to report a crime, who may not want to speak to the police directly. Police-trained staff will oversee the report service and pass on information to the authorities.

Andrew Clark, BuDS chair of trustees said: “This is a vital new service for disabled people in and around Bucks. We know that being catcalled, abused and assaulted is sadly part of everyday life for disabled people. Our new service will help all victims get the support they need and help improve the police’s knowledge of how much crime against disabled people isn’t reported or followed-up.

"Our friendly and trained team will offer a helping hand to anyone affected by disability hate crime. Together with our partners, we are driving change to build a hate free world which is Fair4All.”

Thames Valley Police and Bucks Council have helped to fund the project.

Kevin Piper of the Buckinghamshire Hate Crime Project, said: “We are delighted to learn of this fantastic and much-needed new service offered by BuDS for disabled people. Hate crime and incidents divide us as a society; they create fear and mistrust and can lead to devastating consequences for individuals and families.

