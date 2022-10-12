A hospital in Bucks is celebrating its 40th birthday with staff reflecting on how the institution has served the community for four decades.

Chiltern Hospital in Great Missenden first opened its doors in 1982 as a purpose-built independent hospital.

Over the past 40 years staff at the 66-bed clinical facility have cared for hundreds of thousands of patients.

Nurses at Chiltern Hospital

Circle Health Group, which oversees operations at the hospital believes it saw and treated nearly 70,000 patients in 2021 alone.

A group spokesperson said: “The hospital first opened its doors in February 1982, with a pledge to support patients in the South Buckinghamshire area, with safe, effective and well-led healthcare. Forty years on from the inception of that commitment the hospital’s staff and doctors continue to make good on that commitment.”

Some members of staff have only ever worked at the hospital spending their entire careers at the facility.

An photo of the Chiltern Hospital

Staff like Gill Witney, who works as a patient Administrator, can remember arriving at the hospital shortly after it opened.

“I have worked at the hospital since 1983 and have also found it a friendly and caring environment to work in”, she said.

“Much has changed since I first started, it has been amazing to see the developments over the years, but throughout our commitment to supporting patients through what is often an extremely challenging time for them, has remained the same and continues to be at the heart of everything we do.

“People often say that it is rare to have a job for life anymore, but I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. The hospital means so much to us as a family, one of my daughter’s works here now as a Diagnostic Imaging Assistant.”

Chiltern Hospital

The hospital located on London Road has evolved it now has three operating theatres, advanced CT technology, and recently developed treatments and specialities.

Throughout its history the hospital has endeavoured to play an important role in the community by supporting local charities.

Such as the local MacMillan Cancer Support branch through the ‘giving something back initiative’.

Also, the team at The Chiltern Hospital worked extensively to support the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, helping to raise £500 alongside considerable donations of medical supplies to six hospitals in the East of Ukraine.

A current look at the facility in Great Missenden

The hospital has also announced plans to further enhance its services, including adding a new CT scanner which has been specially procured from America, Circle Health Group claims it is only the second of its kind in the country.

It is hoped that this will lead to a faster diagnostic service for Bucks patients.