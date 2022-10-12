Bucks hospital celebrates 40 years serving its community
Staff have been reflecting on how the hospital has grown over the past four decades
A hospital in Bucks is celebrating its 40th birthday with staff reflecting on how the institution has served the community for four decades.
Chiltern Hospital in Great Missenden first opened its doors in 1982 as a purpose-built independent hospital.
Over the past 40 years staff at the 66-bed clinical facility have cared for hundreds of thousands of patients.
Most Popular
Circle Health Group, which oversees operations at the hospital believes it saw and treated nearly 70,000 patients in 2021 alone.
A group spokesperson said: “The hospital first opened its doors in February 1982, with a pledge to support patients in the South Buckinghamshire area, with safe, effective and well-led healthcare. Forty years on from the inception of that commitment the hospital’s staff and doctors continue to make good on that commitment.”
Some members of staff have only ever worked at the hospital spending their entire careers at the facility.
Advertisement
Staff like Gill Witney, who works as a patient Administrator, can remember arriving at the hospital shortly after it opened.
“I have worked at the hospital since 1983 and have also found it a friendly and caring environment to work in”, she said.
“Much has changed since I first started, it has been amazing to see the developments over the years, but throughout our commitment to supporting patients through what is often an extremely challenging time for them, has remained the same and continues to be at the heart of everything we do.
Advertisement
“People often say that it is rare to have a job for life anymore, but I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. The hospital means so much to us as a family, one of my daughter’s works here now as a Diagnostic Imaging Assistant.”
The hospital located on London Road has evolved it now has three operating theatres, advanced CT technology, and recently developed treatments and specialities.
Throughout its history the hospital has endeavoured to play an important role in the community by supporting local charities.
Advertisement
Such as the local MacMillan Cancer Support branch through the ‘giving something back initiative’.
Also, the team at The Chiltern Hospital worked extensively to support the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, helping to raise £500 alongside considerable donations of medical supplies to six hospitals in the East of Ukraine.
The hospital has also announced plans to further enhance its services, including adding a new CT scanner which has been specially procured from America, Circle Health Group claims it is only the second of its kind in the country.
Advertisement
It is hoped that this will lead to a faster diagnostic service for Bucks patients.
Fraser Dawson, executive director of The Chiltern Hospital, said: “It is a real honour to be leading the team and the hospital in its 40th year. The Chiltern Hospital has been committed to delivering effective and exceptional care to patients in the local area since it’s opening in 1982. Over the past 40 years we have been at the heart of that community, delivering safe, effective and well-led care to our patients while also raising funds for local charities. I believe that the work our team is doing today is strengthening the commitment for another 40 years.”