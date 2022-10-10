A hospice charity serving Bucks is growing its community nursing team this year, and expanding its patient wellbeing services.

With a growing and ageing population, the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity says demand for dedicated hospice care is increasing, and the level of care needed is becoming more complex.

Two new Clinical Nurse Specialist roles have been created to join the existing team who care for patients in their homes across Bucks and its borders.

Florence Nightingale Hospice matron Liz Monaghan

Hospice matron Liz Monaghan said: “Clinical Nurse Specialists offer patients the time and expertise to answer their questions and reassure them about what to expect.

“They build important relationships with patients’ families so that they can trust that their loved one will be treated as an individual, with love, care and dignity, whatever care they need in future."

Christina Hutson’s mum, Alison Finnemore, was cared for at home in North Marston. Clinical Nurse Specialists Gemma and Sharon supported Alison and her family over the summer, visiting regularly to discuss her care plans, help her manage her pain and ensure she had the equipment she needed.

Christina said: “Mum was adamant that she wanted to stay at home. The nurses from Florence Nightingale Hospice were great and the hugs I received when needed kept me going.

Nurses from Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity helped Christina Hutson care for her mum, Alison Finnemore, at home in North Marston

"Gemma and Sharon were a fabulous support for me and my dad. I am so glad that they were there to help me fulfil Mum’s wish.”

The hospice charity is also investing in its patient wellbeing services, with a new Therapy Support Worker and Lymphoedema Nurse joining the team and the Occupational Therapist role being extended to support more patients.

CEO Jo Turner said: “We are delighted to be able to grow our services and support even more patients and their families through the toughest times.

"It is only with thanks to our supporters that we are able to invest in this expansion of hospice care in Bucks, which will require over an additional £250,000 of funding each year.”