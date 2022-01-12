Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Three deaths confirmed in just 24 hours

Three Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the latest official figures released by the government today (January 12).

Public Health England records deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the past week four deaths of this kind have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale, and 374 have been tallied since the pandemic started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

343 Covid cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale on January 12

Also announced were a further 343 Covid infections in the area, an increase from yesterday's figures when 277 cases were confirmed.

Case numbers are still in decline overall in Aylesbury Vale, in the past week infections recorded has fallen by 12.2%. In total, 2,669 positive Covid tests were uncovered in the region in the last seven days.

Similar trends have been reported nationally to that of Aylesbury Vale, 129,587 Covid cases were confirmed in the UK today.

Another 398 virus-linked deaths were reported in the UK, including the three in Aylesbury Vale.