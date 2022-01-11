Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers continue to fall

Covid case numbers are continuing to fall in Aylesbury Vale, today's government update shows (January 11).

A further decline in Covid infection numbers was revealed, with 277 positive tests uncovered in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday's official figures revealed an additional 314 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale.

Over the past seven days case numbers have fallen by 10.3% in the area, with 2,733 new infections being recorded.

No virus-linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale today, these are confirmed when someone passes within 24 hours of testing positive.

The number of Covid tests taken has increased by 88.6% in the past week in Aylesbury Vale, 82,105 PCR tests were delivered in the area over the last week.

Recent data shows that thousands of residents in Aylesbury Vale received their Covid booster vaccination in the past three weeks.

UK-wide figures revealed a further 120,821 people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours and 379 people died after contracting the virus.