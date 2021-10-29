Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed, slight decline in positives reported
Aylesbury Vale continues to see a gradual improvement in the number of positive tests confirmed by the government
Another Covid-linked death was recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (October 29).
It is the third death of this kind recorded in the area in a week, Public Health England reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Since the pandemic started 358 deaths of this kind have been reported by the Government in the area.
Aylesbury Vale continues to see a slight improvement when it comes to positive tests confirmed.
In the past 24 hours a further 152 infections have been reported, a slight decline from the 163 discovered yesterday.
Since government records began, 25,400 people in Aylesbury Vale have returned a positive Covid test.
Across a seven-day period case numbers have declined by 20.5% in Aylesbury Vale, 1,205 infections have been reported.
UK-wide figures released today, shows a further 43,467 infections have been confirmed and another 186 Covid-linked deaths were recorded.
In the past week infections confirmed in the UK has declined by 12.7% and Covid-related deaths has gone up by 12.6%.