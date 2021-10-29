Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed, slight decline in positives reported

Another Covid-linked death was recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (October 29).

It is the third death of this kind recorded in the area in a week, Public Health England reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Since the pandemic started 358 deaths of this kind have been reported by the Government in the area.

152 positive Covid tests were reported in Aylesbury Vale on October 29

Aylesbury Vale continues to see a slight improvement when it comes to positive tests confirmed.

In the past 24 hours a further 152 infections have been reported, a slight decline from the 163 discovered yesterday.

Since government records began, 25,400 people in Aylesbury Vale have returned a positive Covid test.

Across a seven-day period case numbers have declined by 20.5% in Aylesbury Vale, 1,205 infections have been reported.

UK-wide figures released today, shows a further 43,467 infections have been confirmed and another 186 Covid-linked deaths were recorded.