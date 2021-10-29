Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Hospital admissions remain high as case numbers decline

The latest Covid update released by the Government yesterday (October 28), reveals a further 163 positive tests were discovered in Aylesbury Vale.

The Aylesbury Vale infection rate accurate up to October 23, remains above the national average.

Latest Aylesbury Vale figures show that the infection rate is 786 cases per 100,000 people, the overall UK number is 477.1 per 100,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

163 Covid tests were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on October 28

Aylesbury Vale is starting to see an improvement in the number of infections recorded, in the past week 1,277 new cases have been confirmed.

This represents a 13.8% decline from the seven-day period before, when over 200 cases per day were being recorded in the area.

The latest data which is accurate up to October 24, confirms another 26 hospital admissions at Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust in a seven day period, matching the amount confirmed in the week before.

Latest data shows that 37 patients at Bucks hospitals are Covid positive and three of them need ventilation beds.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale yesterday, these are confirmed when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive. In the past week three of these deaths have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale.

Yesterday a further 39,842 Covid cases have been recorded across the entirety of the UK and 165 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.