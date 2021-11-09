Aylesbury Vale Covid update: One death confirmed while case numbers fall

Another virus-linked death has been confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (November 9).

It is the 362th death of this kind confirmed in Aylesbury Vale since the pandemic started, these fatalities are reported when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Case numbers declined slightly in Aylesbury Vale over the past 24 hours, 128 new infections were tallied by Public Health England.

128 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on November 9

Yesterday's update showed 144 new infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in a 24-hour period.

Over the last seven days Aylesbury Vale has seen a 26.2% decline in confirmed Covid cases, when compared to the week before.

In the UK as a whole, 33,117 positive tests were discovered in the last 24 hours and another 262 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.