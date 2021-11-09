Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 100 cases confirmed, but no virus-linked deaths reported

Over 100 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday (October 8), the latest government update shows.

In total, 144 new infections were confirmed in a 24-hour period in the area.

However, in the past week, there has been a decline in confirmed cases in Aylesbury Vale, 892 positive tests have been returned a 22.3% fall from the seven days before.

No virus-linked deaths were reported by Public Health England on Monday, two have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days.

The government records deaths as virus-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In Aylesbury Vale, 87.1% of the over 12 population have received a first dose jab, 79.5% of this cohort have been vaccinated twice and 17.8% of this group have also been given a booster vaccine.

In total, 32,322 positive Covid tests were discovered in the UK and 57 virus-linked deaths were reported yesterday.

Overall, in the UK case numbers have declined by 16% and Covid-linked deaths have increased by 8.2% in the last seven days.