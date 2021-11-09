Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 100 cases confirmed, but no virus-linked deaths reported
Cases number have decreased in the past week
Over 100 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday (October 8), the latest government update shows.
In total, 144 new infections were confirmed in a 24-hour period in the area.
However, in the past week, there has been a decline in confirmed cases in Aylesbury Vale, 892 positive tests have been returned a 22.3% fall from the seven days before.
No virus-linked deaths were reported by Public Health England on Monday, two have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days.
The government records deaths as virus-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
In Aylesbury Vale, 87.1% of the over 12 population have received a first dose jab, 79.5% of this cohort have been vaccinated twice and 17.8% of this group have also been given a booster vaccine.
In total, 32,322 positive Covid tests were discovered in the UK and 57 virus-linked deaths were reported yesterday.
Overall, in the UK case numbers have declined by 16% and Covid-linked deaths have increased by 8.2% in the last seven days.
National vaccination rollout figures are very similar to the local picture in Aylesbury Vale. Across the UK, 87.4% of over 12s have received a first dose of a vaccine, 79.7% have been given two jabs and 17.9% of that population have received a booster.