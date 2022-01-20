Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Hospital admissions increase again, as case numbers plateau
There has been an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals in Aylesbury's NHS area for a third straight week
Hospital admissions have increased in Aylesbury's NHS area for the third straight week, official figures released today reveal (January 20).
Over a seven-day period the number of people admitted to hospitals controlled by the Buckinghamshire Healthcare trust has increased by 24.1%.
Latest figures show 67 Covid positive people were admitted to hospitals in a week, 13 more than the seven days before.
Data accurate up to January 16, shows that 59 patients are currently in Bucks hospitals with Covid, two are using ventilation beds.
A further 417 Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, a decline from the 438 reported yesterday.
In the past week case numbers have declined in the Aylesbury Vale area by 3.8% with 2,362 infections being confirmed in this time period.
No virus-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale today, these are noted when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
In the past week six deaths of this kind have been confirmed in the area.
In the UK another 107,.364 Covid cases were reported today and 330 more virus-linked deaths were confirmed.
In the past week infections reported has declined by 32.8% in the UK, deaths confirmed has increased by 1.8% in the same time period.
Latest UK-wide hospital admissions data shows a 7.2% decline in the number of people admitted after catching Covid, with 14,661 new patients tallied.