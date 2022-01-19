Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 400 infections confirmed and one death recorded
Five deaths have been reported in the area in the last 48 hours
Another virus-linked death has been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (January 19), latest official figures from the government show.
Public Health England lists deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Yesterday, four deaths of this kind were recorded in Aylesbury Vale, six have been confirmed in the last week, which is a 50% rise from the seven days before.
In the past 24 hours another 438 Covid infections were confirmed in the area, which represents a significant increase from the 379 reported yesterday.
Over the past week case numbers have declined by 14.6%, with 2,280 positive Covid tests uncovered in Aylesbury Vale.
In the UK overall, 108,069 Covid infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 359 deaths were recorded..
In the last seven days case numbers have fallen in the UK by 37.2% and deaths reported has increased by 8.2%.