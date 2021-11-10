Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Cases fall and no deaths confirmed
The number of infections reported continues to fall in Aylesbury Vale
The latest government update released today (November 10), shows a further fall in Covid cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.
In the past 24 hours 102 cases were recorded in the area, a decline from yesterday's total of 128.
In the past week, 792 new infections have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, which represents a 29.2% decline from the previous seven days.
No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today, these are reported when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
One death of this kind was recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.
Today, another 39,329 Covid cases were confirmed in the UK and 214 virus-related deaths were recorded.
In the past seven days case numbers have declined by 14.7% across the UK and deaths have increased by 1.4% during the same time period.