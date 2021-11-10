Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Cases fall and no deaths confirmed

The latest government update released today (November 10), shows a further fall in Covid cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

In the past 24 hours 102 cases were recorded in the area, a decline from yesterday's total of 128.

In the past week, 792 new infections have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, which represents a 29.2% decline from the previous seven days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

102 positive Covid tests were discovered in Aylesbury Vale on November 10

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today, these are reported when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind was recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.

Today, another 39,329 Covid cases were confirmed in the UK and 214 virus-related deaths were recorded.