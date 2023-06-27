Social media appeal asking Dua Lipa to contact grieving Aylesbury schoolgirl goes viral

A social media appeal asking for superstar singer Dua Lipa to contact a grieving Aylesbury schoolgirl has gone viral.

A 10-year-old who attends a primary school in Aylesbury asked the famous singer to attend her mum's funeral.

Teachers at the school tried to manage the youngster's expectations by explaining it is highly unlikely. But they were so moved by her letter that they have reached out to the singer.

A Facebook post by primary school teacher, Hannah Welsh, has been shared over 8,500 times at the time of writing, whilst a post from one of her colleagues, Lauren, has been retweeted over 900 times on Twitter.

School staff do not expect the world-famous artist to attend the funeral, but would love the letter to be acknowledged by the A-lister.

Teachers say a short video message would mean the world to the primary school student and her dad as they mourn their loss.

Teachers were caught off guard by the moving letter when the pupil penned it during a creative writing session where the class was asked to write a persuasive letter to a person of their choice.

When they read the letter they understood the powerful meaning behind why one of their students had chosen to ask a singer to attend an event.

When asked by The Bucks Herald why she thinks the letter has drummed up so much interest, Hannah said: “It is so meaningful, and it is very personal, and it is completely independently written by the child. There has been no adult support with it.

"It’s been a way for them to channel their emotions at a time that is very difficult.”

MAY 01: Dua Lipa at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in May (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

In the letter, which has been sent to the singer’s management team in London, the youngster wrote: “My mother passed away to cancer. We both love you and your songs.

"Her funeral is coming up soon – 7 July... and it would mean everything to me if you would be able to sing at her funeral.

"Whenever we would go on long drives we would always play your music. I feel that her funeral needs to be a memorable send off, as we used to spend a lot of time bonding over your songs.

"You are my idol and hers too, when we had rough days we would play your music as a reminder to always look for the positives.”

The 10-year-old's letter

Dua Lipa is said to be in New York at the moment and was not among the plethora of special guests who performed with Elton John at Glastonbury on Sunday (25 June).

Many fans at Worthy Farm were expecting the singer to perform her collaboration with the legendary singer, Cold Heart, during his headlining set.

The song was included in Elton’s first and final appearance at the iconic festival, but Dua Lipa didn’t appear. She has since shared a video of the song on her Instagram story.

"All we’re seeking is a response or a video. To try and make a difficult time, a little bit easier,” Hannah added.

The school has asked for its name not to be mentioned to protect the mourning child’s identity.