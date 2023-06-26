Apple TV+ thriller starring Idris Elba filmed in Aston Clinton set for release

An Apple TV+ thriller series filmed in a studio in Aston Clinton is set to be released this week.

With Hollywood star, Idris Elba, in the lead role, Hijak, is set to be released on the tech company’s streaming platform on Wednesday (28 June).

Across seven episodes the former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor will take on mysterious criminals who have hijacked his plane.

Symmetry Park Studio in Aston Clinton was transformed to resemble a 200-plus seater plane for the series, which was shot in Bucks last summer.

Elba’s character, Sam Nelson, is a famed negotiator from the business world, who attempts to put his skills to good use when his flight is taken over.

Hijak, is mainly set on the plane, and uses a similar real-time approach to showing what happens, which at times resembles the hit action series, 24.

Ultimately, Sam must discover who is behind the terrorist attack and negotiate a peaceful resolution in a tense environment, to make sure everyone gets off the plane in tact.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Idris Elba attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Early reviews have described the show as a gripping, white-knuckle ride, however other summaries have referred to the plot as melodramatic, and bordering on ridiculous.

Other acclaimed British actors star alongside the 50-year-old, Ben Miles, Max Beesley, and Neil Maskell are all included in the show’s ensemble.

Emmy Award winning actor, Archie Panjabi, has a big role in the series. She is cast as the counter terrorism officer attempting to monitor proceedings from the ground. Her character, Zahra, must relay back the situation to politicians and civil servants who have can authorise the plane’s destruction.

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson addressing a nervous passenger, (photo from Apple TV+)

Apple is releasing the first two episodes on Wednesday, the following five are then released weekly.

Elba, who has become one of the most recognisable actors in Hollywood, since breaking through in acclaimed television series, The Wire, is also an executive producer on the project.

George Kay and Jim Field Smith are the show’s creators. Kay’s previous writing credits include Netflix crime caper, Lupin, and global smash hit, Killing Eve.