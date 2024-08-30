Back to school shop: 10 essentials for pupils including shoes and bag as Amazon slashes prices

Published 30th Aug 2024
It’s not too late to grab what you need 📚
  • Pupils in England will go back to school next week for the start of the autumn term
  • Amazon has slashed prices on back-to-school essentials until September 30
  • The deals include stationary, clothes, electronics and more

Pupils across England are getting ready to return to school next week after the summer holidays.

The autumn term begins on Monday September 2, with hundreds of thousands of children starting primary or secondary school for the first time.

Pupils across England return to school next week (Photo by Adobe Stock)Pupils across England return to school next week (Photo by Adobe Stock)
Pupils across England return to school next week (Photo by Adobe Stock) | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

And if you still haven’t got everything you need, it’s not too late to grab all the essentials. Amazon has launched limited-time offers on thousands of back-to-school items, with next-day delivery available on Prime.

The deals include stationary, backpacks, electronics, lunchtime items and clothing, with the offers running until September 30.

Here are 10 must-have items for the new term.

1. STAEDTLER maths set with storage tin

Price: £3.33, with 30% off. 

This handy set contains all the instruments children need for maths lessons, including a sharpener, eraser, pencil, compass, ruler and protractor - all supplied in a sturdy tin. 

2. STABILO cool pastel highlighters

Price: £7.03 with 53% off. 

These highlighters come in softer colours than the usual neons, and incorporate an anti-dry out technology which allows four hours of cap-off time. The wedged tip can draw broad lines, highlight and underline school notes, and has line widths of 1mm and 4mm.

3. BIC four colour retractable ballpoint pens

Price: £5.28 with 19% off. 

A classic. The design features a round barrel and a side clip for attaching it to school  notebooks - and the ink cartridges are refillable. 

4. STAEDTLER graphite pencils

Price: £4.04 with 15% off. 

Younger pupils begin writing with pencils before they transition to pens, so this pack-of-12 is essential for the start of primary school. The high-quality lead pencil can also be used for drawing and sketching. 

5. Pencil cases with hard shell case

Price: £5.59 with 20% off. 

These cases have a hard shell and a practical rectangular-shaped design, with compartments to hold pens, pencils, rulers, rubbers and more. They're easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth.

6. Sistema leakproof food storage containers 

Price: £12.82 with 46% off. 

A packed lunch box is another essential and these leakproof containers have easy-locking clips and flexible seals. 

7. KEOFID classic school backpack

Price: £21.24 with 15% off in dark black. 

This school rucksack comes in 11 different colours, with four compartments and two side pockets. The back of the backpack and shoulder straps are equipped with thick sponge pads to distribute the load on shoulders and back.

8. Clarks boy’s Scape Sky Y wide-fit shoes

Price: From £22.45, with up to 17% off. 

The back-to-school trip to Clarks is a rite of passage for many children, but prices are currently slashed on Amazon. The lightweight sole on these school shoes provides cushioning and flexibility. 

9. Clarks girl’s Scala Tap K ballet flats

Price: From £20.90 with up to 45% off.

These flats are made of hard-wearing responsible leather, with a lightweight and comfortable design. 

10. BOTTLE BOTTLE insulated water bottle

Price: £18.99 with 17% off.

Drinking water throughout the day is vital for pupils, and these stylish water bottles can carry 950ml of liquid - perfect for older children. They come with a straw for easy drinking. 

Amazon’s back-to-school offers run until September 30. You can browse more deals on the Back To School page.

