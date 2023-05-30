Aylesbury Vale school receives good rating after recent inspection praising its religious education

An Aylesbury Vale school was rated as ‘good’ following a recent inspection, with analysts praising its religious education.

Winslow Church of England School was rated as ‘good’ overall.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) released a new report assessing the school on Wednesday (24 May).

Winslow Church of England School

Inspectors stated that the school could develop its own shared definition and understanding of spirituality so that staff may plan for spiritual flourishing with increased clarity and confidence.

Another area for development was to ensure the school’s acts of worship are more consistently focused on christian and biblical teaching.

Quoting from the bible, the school has developed a ‘let their light shine’ ethos. In Matthew 5:16 it says: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.”

“We seek to reflect that light in all we do,” a school spokesman added.

Headteacher Samantha Dimbleby, who is approaching the end of her first year at the school, said: “The ‘let your light shine’ vision underpins everything we do at the school, whether that be educational attainment, our support for children with additional needs or our work in the community. We are delighted that the inspection recognises all the hard work of children, staff, parents and the Church in making our school a place where everyone strives to be the best they can be.”

The SIAMS’ identified RE as a key strength of the school. The report states: “Pupils demonstrate an impressive knowledge and understanding of the topics studied.”

In conclusion an inspector said: “With its current leadership, Winslow school is shining with increased power and brightness.