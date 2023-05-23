Aylesbury Grammar School students win competition testing business savvy

Over 100 students from local schools competed in the local Young Enterprise Company of the Year Showcase Final at Aylesbury Vale Academy on Tuesday (9 May). The year 12 students from Aylesbury and Buckingham gathered to show the judges their company and products and to present to an invited audience of parents, supporters and business partners.

The Young Enterprise Company Programme is a national initiative available to schools to encourage students to learn all the aspects of running a business over a year. Supported by a teacher and volunteer Business Advisors, each team forms a company. Over the year they raise investment money, carry out market research and bring a product to market with the aim of making a profit.

As part of the learning, they also take part in trade shows, and competitions including best business logo and social media page.

Company of the Year winners "Serenity Scents"

Starting with little or no practical business experience, the showcase evening gives students in every team the chance to share what they have achieved and how much they have learnt during the year.

As well as competing for best overall business performance, the evening allows opportunity for teams to gain recognition for innovation, sustainability and best trade stand.

Results were very close, and Richard Convery leading the judging team comprising of local business leaders, commented on the challenges of judging what was such a high overall standard from all the teams. He presented the awards, with the top award of the evening, Company of the Year, going to “Serenity Scents” of Aylesbury Grammar School. Serenity Scents will now compete in the Regional Finals at Buckingham University on May 25th, with the hopes of progressing to the European finals being held in Istanbul later in the summer.

Joey Russ, Young Enterprise Regional Manager, praised the students on the way they have approached the programme and built their businesses, often at a greater speed and to a higher standard than found in many well-known brands.

Company of the Year Judges announce winners

Overall, the evening was a great success with students, parents and invited guests all enjoying the atmosphere and enthusiasm of the event.

Ian Mclellan, Chair of Aylesbury Vale Young Enterprise Team, organisers of the event, gave special thanks to the Leadership Team and staff at Aylesbury Vale Academy for their welcome, hospitality and ongoing support to Young Enterprise and making the evening so successful.Awards were given for:Overall Winner Company of the Year: Serenity Scents – Aylesbury Grammar SchoolRunner Up Company of the Year: Vectors Vinyls – Akeley WoodInnovation: Loop – Royal Latin SchoolSustainability: - Help the Hogs – Aylesbury Grammar SchoolHere is the full list of schools that took part:Aylesbury Grammar SchoolAylesbury Vale AcademyAkeley Wood SchoolJohn Colet School - WendoverWaddesdon C o E Secondary SchoolSir Henry Floyd Grammar SchoolRoyal Latin School – Buckingham

Students set up their trade stands