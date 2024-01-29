Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury school was rated as ‘outstanding’ in every category by inspectors conducting an Ofsted report.

Today (29 January), Ofsted has released a new report grading Aylesbury High School as ‘Outstanding’.

Findings based on a visit last month, found the school to be outstanding when it comes to: the quality of education, the behaviours and attitudes of pupils and staff, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth form provision.

The report states: “Pupils are, rightly, proud to attend this excellent school. They meet its exceptionally high expectations, excelling academically and flourishing into well-rounded individuals. Pupils love learning and embody the school’s values of ‘boundless aspiration, resilient bravery, curious engagement and selfless generosity’. They rise to high levels of challenge in lessons and are excited to learn more. Pupils develop remarkable independence and study skills through the very deliberate work of the school.”

When asked where the school could improve, inspectors did not identify a key area for the institution to focus on, but instead listed more strengths.

The report adds: “The school is unashamedly ambitious for all pupils. A meticulously crafted curriculum ensures that pupils build new knowledge and skills at an impressive rate. Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is excellent. The school maintains the same high academic expectations for these pupils, ensuring they receive carefully adapted support where appropriate.

"Teachers’ subject knowledge is excellent. This means that pupils benefit from very clear explanations, helpful adaptations and rich discussions in lessons. Staff encourage pupils skilfully to develop extended answers in speaking and written responses. Pupils know that they are expected to think hard and to articulate their ideas and opinions clearly. As a result, pupils discuss their strengths and areas for improvement confidently using a wide range of precise vocabulary that they are taught within the curriculum.”