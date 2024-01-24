Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sixth form building at a school in Wing will be extended after a planning application has been approved by Buckinghamshire councillors.

The overhaul of a section of the grounds at Cottesloe School, Church Street in Wing was approved by Buckinghamshire Council’s North Area Planning Committee.

Councillors gave the plans the green light following a consultation, although requested that an informative article be included to request that the travel plan for the school be reviewed, in light of the increased traffic caused by the application.

The existing sixth form building will be extended, while there will also be a new storage garage, parking and landscaping.

The existing storage building will be demolished, while an area on the new roof will be reserved for solar panels.

A planning statement said the extension of the existing sixth form block would allow it to increase the number of pupils admitted from 190 to 210 “in readiness for September 2024”.

Conservative Councillor Diana Blamires praised the school itself but told the planning committee that more pupils and parents visiting the school would generate more traffic.

She said: “There will be extra pupils coming to the school. Although the school has a system of parents dropping off on-site, traffic backs up onto the A418.